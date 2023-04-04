Govt. plans a series of programmes to mark inaugural of 125-ft statue of B. R. Ambedkar on April 14

April 04, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government has planned a series of programmes in connection with inauguration of the 125-ft bronze statue of B.R. Ambedkar on April 14, coinciding with the latter’s birth anniversary.

Floral tributes would be paid to the architect of the Constitution through a special helicopter while a massive garland prepared with various flowers would adorn the tallest statue. The government decided to deploy a massive crane for formally unveiling the statue and garlanding it. Buddhist monks would be invited to the inaugural and the programme would be conducted in accordance with the Buddhist traditions.

Decisions to this effect were taken at a high-level review meeting convened on Tuesday by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on the arrangements that were being made for inauguration of the statue. The meeting resolved that staff and officers of the Secretariat, heads of departments, district collectors, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and chairmen of different corporations would attend the inaugural. In addition, steps should be taken to mobilise 35,700 people at 300 each from 119 Assembly constituencies by utilising 750 TSRTC buses and food-related arrangements for the visitors should be made accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

The city Commissioner of Police was directed to take care of parking arrangements by identifying suitable locations and, at the same time, steps should be taken to ensure that regular commuters were not inconvenienced. Cultural programmes should be arranged to suit the occasion and focus should be on rendering sings related to Ambedkar on incidents/achievements during his lifetime.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari was instructed to supervise the arrangements personally and the meeting decided to extend invitation to Ambedkar’s grandson Prakash Ambedkar for the inauguration. The committee comprising Ministers T. Harish Rao, Koppula Eshwar and V. Prashant Reddy were asked to take necessary steps relating to the inaugural ceremony.