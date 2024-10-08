GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. planning to bide time on SC categorisation, alleges BRS

Published - October 08, 2024 08:37 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

HYDERABAD

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has alleged that the State government is planning to bide time on the implementation of Scheduled Castes categorisation in the name of Cabinet Sub-Committee and Judicial Commission.

Speaking to newspersons here on Tuesday, former Deputy Chief Minister T. Rajaiah, former MLAs S. Ravi Shankar and G. Balaraju, former SC, ST Commission Chairman E. Srinivas said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was trying to betray the Madiga community by delaying implementation of categorisation with different tactics.

Citing the continuing discrimination of the Madiga community, they said that out of six SGT posts in Siddipet district, five were given to Mala community candidates and only one to the Madiga community. Suspecting the government’s attitude on the categorisation, they demanded that the Congress announce its policy on the same.

They requested the government to announce a roadmap on implementing the SC categorisation and asked the Madiga MLAs and leaders in the ruling party to speak up on the issue as the delay in implementing the categorisation after completion of appointments would have no meaning.

