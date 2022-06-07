Govt. notifies 1,433 posts for recruitment in MAUD and PR departments

The latest announcement takes total number of vacancies notified so far to 35,220

The State Government has notified recruitment to 1,433 posts in different categories in the Municipal Administration and Panchayat Ra and Rural Development departments.

Orders to this effect were issued by the departments concerned on Monday after obtaining concurrence from the Finance department. Accordingly, the government has decided to fill up 420 posts in the rural water supply department, Engineer-in-Chief (general&panchayat raj) (350), Municipal Administration (196), Public Health (236) and Town and Country Planning (223) among others through the Telangana Public Service Commission.

The government had earlier permitted direct recruitment to 30,453 posts in different departments on March 23 and another 3,334 posts on April 13. The latest orders take the total number of posts for which recruitment would be taken up to 35,220. The decision follows the announcement made by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the budget session that a massive recruitment drive would be launched during the current financial year for filling over 80,000 regular posts and regularisation of services of around 11,000 employees who are working on contract and outsourcing basis in different departments.