Govt not to buy even a kilo of paddy in rabi: CM

Collectors told to sensitise farmers on the issue

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has said that there was no way the State government will buy even a kilogram of paddy produced in the ongoing rabi due to Centre’s adamant stand not to lift stocks from the State in the season.

The government will not open any paddy procurement centres though it was a painful decision but had become inevitable, Mr. Rao said at the Collectors conference on Saturday.

He asked the Collectors to sensitise farmers why the government was unable to procure paddy. Instead, they should be motivated to cultivate alternative crops. They should be informed how the foodgrains stocks were piling up in godowns due to the indifference of Food Corporation of India.

It was the responsibility of Collectors to bail out farmers from the dangerous methods adopted by Centre to hit agriculture sector. The pro-farmer policies of the government which have become a model and revitalised rural economy in the State will be continued at any cost.

Referring to plans for next kharif, Mr. Rao asked officials to focus on promotion of paddy, cotton and red gram. The investment support under Rytu Bandhu for the present rabi at ₹5,000 an acre would be credited to farmers accounts from December 28. The amount will reach the beneficiaries’ accounts in serial order in a week or ten days.

He asked the Collectors to take up re-allotment of employees to new districts, ensuring 95 % jobs to locals, in tune with the guidelines of the revised zonal system. The allotment should be completed in four or five days and compliance reports filed with the government. The spouses should be accommodated at common centres without setting up obstacles to the jobs of local youth.

As regards the spread of Omicron, Mr. Rao was briefed about the latest position in the State by health officials.