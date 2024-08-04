GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Govt. neglecting youth who helped Congress come to power: BRS

Published - August 04, 2024 09:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
BRS leader A. Rakesh Reddy speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

BRS leader A. Rakesh Reddy speaking to the media in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Congress uses people for its needs and betrays them later, BRS leader A. Rakesh Reddy alleged, citing the issue of unemployed youth.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, he said it was an undeniable fact that the Congress had come to power in December last mostly because of the support it got from the youth. But, the same party was now registering cases indiscriminately against the unemployed youth protesting in support of their demands, particularly repeal of GO 46, which was promised by CM Revanth Reddy in the run up to the Assembly elections.

GO 46 Telangana Public Employment (Orientation of Local Cadres and Regulations of the Direct Recruitment) was issued on April 4, 2022, by the previous BRS Government seeking to reserve 95% of the posts to be filled by direct recruitment in various cadres for local candidates in relation to local areas, zone-wise. The enforcement of the GO would deny a job in one zone to a candidate from another zone, who scores over 120 marks, but a candidate who gets 40 marks in the same zone would get one.

The unemployed youth who went to Praja Bhavan to represent their problems ended up suffering only the fisticuffs of the police, he alleged and said that several unemployed youth, the victims of GO 46, went on an indefinite fast demanding repeal of the GO but no functionary from the government even bothered to speak to them.

