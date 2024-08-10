Govt. neglecting residential schools to close them: BRS

BRS has accused the Congress Government of neglecting residential schools as part of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s plans to wipe out every good work done by the previous BRS government led by K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Stating that 36 students of government residential schools died and another 500 suffered food poisoning during the last seven months, Korutla MLA K. Sanjay said here on Saturday that in his constituency, six students suffered food poisoning and of them, two had succumbed. A student died at Peddapur on Friday and another was on ventilator support.

“The government could not find time to review the deaths so far. There used to be a command centre to review the conditions in 1,200 residential schools, established by the BRS Government, but it is not functional now,” he said.

Suggesting the government to have a health supervisor in every residential school, Dr. Sanjay said that at least basic medicines should be made available in these schools. There are no measures to prevent rat and snake bites in some areas, particularly where students do not have cots, he added.

He alleged that the comments made by Deputy Chief Minister M. Bhatti Vikramarka recently made it clear that the Chief Minister had no good opinion about residential schools and this indicates a conspiracy to close them. The fact that over one lakh students competed for admission into residential schools (3,000 seats) recently, clearly indicates the demand for such schools and the qualitative change they brought in education of the economically-backward students.

‘No governance in TG’

Meanwhile, Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy said that there was no governance in the State now, as top bureaucrats were with the Chief Minister on his US visit. Mr. Revanth Reddy had termed NRIs as Non-Reliable Indians in the past but was approaching them now for investments. Calling most of the investment deals made by the government now as bogus, he said that there was a scam in agreement with Swachh Bio in which the Chief Minister’s younger brother was a director.

