Govt. must renew service of guest lecturers: BRS

Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader V. Srinivas Goud has stated that students of Government Degree and Junior Colleges are leaving colleges and joining private ones, as the government has not renewed the service of guest lecturers. There are no regular lecturers to take classes, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that non-renewal of service of about 3,000 guest lecturers had not only left them unemployed but also forcing students studying in government colleges join private colleges due to lack of lecturers to take classes.

He stated that there are 25 colleges without regular lecturers and it was time the government focused on protecting government colleges by ensuring availability of required teaching staff.

Protocol violation

Meanwhile, party MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy alleged that protocol violation was going on unabated in the constituencies represented by BRS. Citing the example of his constituency, he said that he was not being allowed to distribute Kalyana Laxmi cheques and he had moved the court, which in turn had ordered distribution of cheques by the sitting legislator. However, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was not allowing cheque distribution by threatening officials.

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s elder brother was distributing Kalyana Laxmi cheques in Kodagal and sought to know in what capacity he was being allowed to do so. He asked the government not to trouble the people of Huzurabad constituency even if the ruling party had any grudge against him.