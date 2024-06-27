GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Govt. must renew service of guest lecturers: BRS

Published - June 27, 2024 09:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader V. Srinivas Goud has stated that students of Government Degree and Junior Colleges are leaving colleges and joining private ones, as the government has not renewed the service of guest lecturers. There are no regular lecturers to take classes, he said.

Speaking to the media here on Thursday, he said that non-renewal of service of about 3,000 guest lecturers had not only left them unemployed but also forcing students studying in government colleges join private colleges due to lack of lecturers to take classes.

He stated that there are 25 colleges without regular lecturers and it was time the government focused on protecting government colleges by ensuring availability of required teaching staff.

Protocol violation

Meanwhile, party MLA from Huzurabad Padi Kaushik Reddy alleged that protocol violation was going on unabated in the constituencies represented by BRS. Citing the example of his constituency, he said that he was not being allowed to distribute Kalyana Laxmi cheques and he had moved the court, which in turn had ordered distribution of cheques by the sitting legislator. However, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar was not allowing cheque distribution by threatening officials.

He alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s elder brother was distributing Kalyana Laxmi cheques in Kodagal and sought to know in what capacity he was being allowed to do so. He asked the government not to trouble the people of Huzurabad constituency even if the ruling party had any grudge against him.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.