Govt. moots withdrawing GO 111 on land use in areas abutting city 

The State government has announced its intentions to withdraw GO 111 governing the development of lands around the twin cities, especially those near the water bodies.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao informed the Legislative Assembly that the government was awaiting a report from the expert committee in this regard and a decision would be taken once the report was received. The order, covering 1.32 lakh acre land spread in 83 villages of seven mandals, was issued when there was dependence on Osmansagar and Himayatsagar for catering to the city’s drinking water needs.

Since steps had been taken to provide drinking water to the city through Mallannasagar project and other sources, it had become redundant now. “I have asked the Chief Secretary and senior officials to look into the issue as Hyderabad does not need water from Gandipet,” he said.