Govt. modifies plans for raising OMBs for Q4, to raise ₹2,500 cr. on Tuesday

January 08, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Change in plans after Centre gives clarity on final annual figure of OMBs

M. Rajeev

The State government has decided to raise ₹2,500 crore Open Market Borrowing (OMBs) through auction of securities to be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India on January 10.

The government, in its latest indent submitted to the Apex Bank, proposed to raise ₹1,000 crore each with a tenure of 13 and 14 years respectively, and another ₹500 crore with a tenure of 17 years in the auction to be held on Tuesday. The government has apparently changed its borrowing plan following the clarity given by the Union Finance Ministry over the quantum of borrowings for which the State is eligible during the current year.

With absence of clarity on the quantum of OMBs it is allowed to raise, the State proposed to raise ₹6,572 crore during the January-March quarter of the current fiscal and the same was mentioned in the indicative calendar of borrowings for the fourth quarter released by the RBI recently. However, the Union Ministry, in its letter to the RBI on January 5, said Telangana was allowed to raise ₹37,650 crore during the current financial year.

The State had borrowed ₹28,000 crore till December-end leaving a balance of ₹9,650 crore during the remaining period of the fiscal. The clarity on the final annual figure of borrowings had given the State government an option to raise ₹3,000 crore more through OMBs, which in turn, gave flexibility to release enhanced amounts for its financial commitments in the form of Rythu Bandhu, Dalit Bandhu and other schemes.

