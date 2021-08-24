Govt. ‘misleading’ people on State finances: Kodandaram

‘Harish Rao resorted to jugglery of figures in his report’

Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) president M. Kodandaram, on Tuesday, criticised the State government for ‘misleading’ people with false reports on the economic growth since TRS government took over the reins.

“The State has ignored core sectors and indulged in wasteful expenditure like enhancing estimates of the irrigation projects, which in turn benefited contractors and the influential. Contractors, not common man, benefited the most with rise in revenues,” he alleged.

Prof. Kodandaram faulted Finance Minister Harish Rao for the report on State finances he released on Monday and said that the report was ‘unsatisfactory’. He questioned as to why there was rampant unemployment and instances of suicides if the State had indeed achieved the development as projected by the government.

“The State government did not mend ways in spite of being snubbed by Comptroller and Auditor General of India more than once. The State’s finances would not have reached such a stage had fiscal prudence been adopted in the expenditure on the irrigation projects,” he said.

“Mr. Harish Rao resorted to jugglery of figures in his report while the ground situation is totally different. Key sectors like health, education and employment generation took a hit during the last seven years. Farmers on their part are not receiving any benefits announced by the government as middlemen have their say. Notwithstanding the claims of the government, almost 98% farmers are in debt,” he lamented.

He demanded that the State owed an explanation on the state of affairs in education, health and other key sectors, and said that he would soon expose the government’s failures sector wise.