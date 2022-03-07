Govt. medical colleges in all Telangana districts: Harish Rao

Minister shares plans for robust healthcare services

The Telangana government would establish government medical colleges in all districts in the next two years. Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, who is also the Minister for Health, made the announcement while presenting budget for the 2022-23 financial year on Monday.

He said while there were three government medical colleges in Telangana region in 60 years of erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh, four colleges were established after a separate Telangana State was carved out in 2014. Eight medical colleges will become functional from the next academic year, and an equal number would be constructed.

Besides Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) at Gachibowli here, three more super specialty hospitals would come up in three corners of Hyderabad — at L.B. Nagar, Alwal and Erragadda. Around 2,000 beds would be added to the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences in Hyderabad, taking the bed strength to 3,489. A 2,000-bed super-speciality hospital would be constructed as part of the Health City project in Warangal.