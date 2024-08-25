Govt. making all efforts to make Telangana drug-free, says CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has said that the government is making all efforts to make Telangana a drug-free State.

“The government is following the footsteps of Brahma Kumaris and had constituted a narcotics team to root out drug menace. People should fear even to utter the word drugs,” he said.

The Chief Minister participated in the 20-year celebrations of Brahma Kumaris Shanti Sarovar and launched community service projects in Hyderabad on Sunday.

He said that his government is people’s government and farmer-friendly as could be seen from the implementation of crop loan waiver scheme. Telangana is the only State in the country to waive ₹31,000 crore crop loans in just eight months of coming to power. Simultaneously, steps had been initiated to establish a skill university to provide skills to youths as well as develop a future city at Mucherla where the university would be located.

Mr. Revanth Reddy recalled that Gachibowli was developed as a big city in 20 years. He was delighted that Shanti Sarovar was located in the same area. “Brahma Kumaris are the mentors of the State government. We support Shanti Sarovar and will renew its lease. We are very proud to have Shanti Sarovar in Telangana after Mount Abu,” he said.