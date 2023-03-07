Govt. launched spree of welfare, development schemes for women’s empowerment, says CM

March 07, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has asserted that development of the country would be total when women constituting half of the population are empowered and strengthened in all sectors.

The Chief Minister conveyed his greetings to women on the eve of the International Women’s Day on Wednesday and recalled how women registered great successes grabbing opportunities on a par with men in different fields. The Telangana Government had focused attention on accelerated development of women and introduced several welfare and development schemes for their empowerment. A special holiday had been declared on International Women’s Day for women working in various Government departments as a mark of respect to them.

The schemes introduced for womn were aimed at their welfare and development and the Government was taking care of their needs right from the stage of their birth. The schemes implemented by the Telangana Government for women welfare and development had become role model for the country. He recalled initiatives like KCR Kits envisaging grant of ₹12,000 in three instalments to pregnant and lactating women and the incentive had been hiked by ₹1,000 more in case of birth of a girl child.

The Government had so far spent ₹1,261.67 crore benefitting 13.9 lakh women while KCR nutrition kits were being distributed to pregnant women. She teams had been constituted for women’s safety and security while Arogya Lakshmi was being implemented through 35,700 anganwadi centres to supply nutritious food to children below the age of six. The Government had spent ₹166.19 crore on Amma Vodi ambulances for transporting pregnant women to and from hospitals while the Government had paid ₹1,430 crore for single women under Aasara pensions.

A huge ₹ 11,775 crore had been spent on Kalyana Lakshmi/Shaadi Mubaarak scheme introduced as helping hand for poor parents in performing the marriages of their daughters and sarees were being distributed free of cost to women during Bathukamma festival.

In addition to enhancing salaries of anganwadi workers and helpers and Aasha workers, the Government was ensuring their safety through hawk eye mobile application. Special industrial parks had been set up for women and aspiring entrepreneurs were being provided guidance through We-Hub. The Government was sanctioning houses under the two bedroom housing scheme in the name of poor women and was spending ₹1.25 lakh each a year on 3.03 lakh girls studying in the residential schools.

In addition, 33 per cent reservation was being implemented for women in local bodies, market committees as well as in recruitment of civil police jobs. The Government had released ₹750 crore towards interest-free loans to women self- help groups and cheques worth another ₹546 crore had been distributed under Abhaya Hastham scheme.