Govt. keen to promote tribal medicine: Minister

20 January 2022 00:34 IST

Takes part in national workshop on indigenous knowledge and healthcare

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has said that theTelangana government is committed towards promoting tribal medicine as it will not cause any side-effects.

She was speaking on the opening day of a two-day national online workshop on “Indigenous knowledge and health care: Way forward”, organised by the Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute (TCR&TI) is with technical support from United Nations Development Programme.

Participating in the first day of the workshop on Wednesday, Ms. Rathod said since tribal medicine has no side-effects, it receives ready acceptance by society and hence, the State government wishes to promote it apart from aiming to encourage youth to take it forward.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Government of India, Naval Jit Kapoor participated as a guest and appraised the current efforts of the Ministry and the national action plan on tribal health.

Christina Z. Chonthu, Secretary and Commissioner, Tribal Welfare, Telangana government, also attended the workshop as a guest and said that there is enormous potential for tribal medicine in tribal areas of the State and TCR&TI is coming up with exploring and documenting it.