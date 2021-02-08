Govt issues orders for 10% quota to EWS

Follows Central government guidelines

The State government will henceforth implement 10 % reservation to economically weaker sections in education and employment.

The government has issued orders to this effect on Monday paving the way for reservations for EWS in higher educational institutions, including private institutions whether aided or unaided other than minority educational institutions. People from EWS would also get reservations in posts in initial appointments in services under the State.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said in the orders that The Constitution (one hundred and third amendment) Act provided for reservations for economically weaker sections and prescribed eligibility criteria to get the benefit of 10 % reservation. It was therefore decided to implement the reservation following the criteria and guidelines prescribed by the Central government.

Necessary amendments to rules and guidelines in this regard would be issued by the General Administration and Education departments separately, the order said.