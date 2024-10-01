Govt. intensifies work on providing digital family health card to all families

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has asserted that the State Government is working towards providing smart card to all families, irrespective of their economic status, in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has therefore embarked on preparing health profile of members of all the families so that a smart card with unique identity number is given to them. The initiative of giving a family health card is aimed at ensuring that people are not inconvenienced to the extent possible in availing the services provided by the government.

The Revenue department has been directed to ensure that enumeration of families under the ‘all important’ scheme is taken up without giving scope for any mistakes so that the benefits of the welfare schemes reach eligible families. The pilot project for identifying beneficiary families under the scheme is set to take off from October 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government had decided to start family digital cards in 238 areas under the 119 assembly constituencies across the State on a pilot basis. Selection of the areas, one urban and one rural under each constituency, where the pilot would be implemented was completed. Officials were directed to see that two wards/divisions were selected in constituencies which were fully urban centric.

The officials concerned were directed to enumerate the families living in the selected areas from October 3 to 7 by conducting door-to-door field level surveys. Officials of the rank of Revenue Divisional Officers in rural areas and Zonal Commissioners in urban areas had been appointed as special officers to supervise the process and they had been directed to take adequate care in enumerating the details of the families in their respective jurisdictions.

An official delegation which visited Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh. Maharashtra, Karnataka and other States where the concept of family cards was in operation submitted their report to the Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and the Cabinet sub-committee constituted to work out the modalities for implementation of the scheme. The Chief Minister in turn gave his suggestions for the effective implementation of the project and the pilot project was conceived in this direction. The government would scale up the project after getting the feedback about its implementation in the selected areas.

On the layout regularisation scheme, Mr. Srinivas Reddy directed the district collectors to resolve the pending applications on a war footing as the applicants were waiting for years. H expressed dissatisfaction that the resolution of pending LRS applications was not progressing at the desired levels as could be seen from disposal of few applications in districts where thousands of applications were pending.

He directed the district collectors to send proposals relating to expansion of the jurisdiction of the urban development authorities and constitution of new UDAs at the earliest. The collectors were asked to ensure completion of the works relating to two bedroom houses which remained incomplete before Dasara so that these houses could be handed over the eligible beneficiaries.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.