Govt. intensifies efforts to fulfil its promise of ₹2 lakh crop loan waiver by August 15

The State government has intensified its efforts to mobilise financial resources for fulfilling the Congress’ election promise of crop loan waiver up to ₹2 lakh to farmers by August 15, coinciding with the Independence Day.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has recently reiterated that his government is committed to fulfiling the promise and directed the Finance and Agriculture departments to work out modalities in this regard. The Chief Minister has asked the departments to prepare comprehensive report on the quantum of amount required for implementation of the promise, resources available with the government and the alternatives that should be explored to raise funds.

The government has commissioned an elaborate exercise to finalise the guidelines to ensure that all eligible farmers are covered under the crop loan waiver. It is reportedly focussing on fixing cut-off date for implementation of the promise. Officials had been directed to study the modalities pertaining to implementation of crop loan waiver in the past and steps had been accordingly initiated to study the modalities followed by the other States which implemented loan waiver. Simultaneously, officials concerned are said to be studying the farmers’ welfare schemes put in place by the Central government as well as the eligibility criterion fixed for the purpose. The Centre had been implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana wherein ₹6,000 is being credited into the accounts of eligible farmers in three instalments of ₹2,000 each every year.

It has, however, taken steps to exempt Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, Mayors, ZP chairpersons and people holding other constitutional posts. Employees of the State and Central government, retired employees drawing pension in excess of ₹10,000 a month, those paying Income Tax, doctors, engineers, chartered accountants, architects and other professionals too are exempted from the PM Kisan Samman Yojana.

Officials concerned are said to be closely examining the benefits accrued to eligible farmers because of the guidelines put in place by the Centre as it would be helpful in framing guidelines covering all eligible farmers. The Chief Minister is reportedly particular that eligible farmers should be given hand holding in the form of crop loan waiver and the guidelines should accordingly be prepared to get such farmers’ families out of financial distress. Mr. Revanth Reddy is said to have decided to convene a meeting of the State Cabinet in a week exclusively to discuss about the crop loan waiver and the guidelines that should be adopted for implementing the promise. The meeting would also discuss about the decisions that should be taken from the government’s side so that crop loan waiver is implemented before the August 15 deadline.

