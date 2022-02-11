Govt. intensifies efforts to finalise vacancies

Recruitment notifications are likely soon

The State Government has intensified efforts to prepare lists of vacant posts in different departments.

The temporary secretariat, BRKR Bhavan, is abuzz with activity these days as a section of senior officials has been working on identification of vacancies department-wise and another section preparing the finer details of the budget proposals for the next financial year. Senior officials said the SLO (substantive, leave, officiating) registers from all the departments have been called for to assess the vacancies at different levels.

These registers, according to senior officials, would contain all the departments pertaining to the individual employees like their date of joining, current pay scale, age, promotion given and other aspects. Preparation of the lists using the SLO registers will help the government in ascertaining exact working strength department-wise.

These registers would help in preparing roster points of different categories of vacancies for implementation of rule of reservation in filling the posts.

The government would start issuance of notifications for jobs once the exercise is completed and officials are hopeful that the first notification was likely to be issued before the month-end.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar in the past conducted elaborate exercise to identify department wise vacancies and it was expected that vacancies would be around 56,000.

However, there could be slight increase in the number owing to retirement of employees since that time and the vacancies at present could be around 65,000 posts, officials said.

The government could initially consider filling up class III and IV posts as these would cater to the needy sections and this would be followed by recruitment for vacancies in the higher levels.