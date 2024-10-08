ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. initiates steps for conducting caste census

Published - October 08, 2024 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar holds meeting with BC commission and senior officials  

The Hindu Bureau

Starting the exercise on the backward classes caste census, the State government has resolved to select the department through which the exercise will be conducted in a couple of days.

The government has initially zeroed in on Panchayat Raj, Revenue and General Administration departments for entrusting the responsibility of conducting the census. The selected department will be given the task of submitting the report within a month. Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar held discussions with the recently constituted BC Commission and senior officials on Tuesday on the modalities that should be adopted to take up the census.

The meeting deliberated on the method adopted in Karnataka, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh for enumerating the BC population. The BC Commission of Karnataka was entrusted with the responsibility there and Bihar gave the responsibility to the General Administration Department while the Panchayat Raj department conducted the exercise in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The Minister wanted the officials to study the best policy among the three States so that it could be emulated in Telangana. The meeting assumes significance as the Congress had promised to conduct the caste survey in the run-up to the elections and the BC Commission was constituted to finalise reservations for backward classes.

The meeting took note of the Supreme Court judgment on SC categorisation after which a Cabinet sub-committee was constituted to work out modalities for its implementation. The caste survey proposed for the enumeration of BCs would be crucial as the data would be useful for SC categorisation into A,B, C and D groups, the participants felt.

It was resolved to appoint a senior bureaucrat to supervise the entire exercise so that the report was prepared in a transparent manner.

