Govt. indifferent to Gulf migrants’ problems: Shabbir

Leader of Opposition in Telangana Legislative Council, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, charged the TRS government with adopting negligent and indifferent attitude towards NRI’s welfare and showing little concern for the Telangana labour languishing in jails of Middle East.
In a statement here, Mr. Shabbir criticised the recent pronouncements of the Telangana government to set up an NRI Bhavan and asked what happened to the Chief Minister’s promise made in January to set up a joint Foreign office to reach out to students and job seekers. “The Chief Minister has been making statements whimsically without any seriousness or concern for the travails of the poor.”
He said after State bifurcation there were several vacant buildings available in Hyderabad which can be used to put up the NRI Bhavan or Videshi Bhavan. He also wanted skill training centres to be set up for short-term courses such as masons, welders, electricians and plumbers to train those going to the Gulf or for those returning and settling down here.
He alleged that the centres which were opened during Congress government were closed. Even the ration cards were cancelled or names of those who went for job in the Gulf were deleted, he said and added that all cards should be restored.
