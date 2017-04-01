Govt. in talks with Centre on chilli purchase, says Pocharam

Agriculture Minister Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said the State government was in talks with the Centre to convince it to purchase chilli through NAFED or other Central agencies to ensure remunerative price for the produce.

“I have talked to the Union Agriculture Minister, Radha Mohan Singh, about the issue. He has agreed in-principle to the proposal and asked us to send the details. Our Agriculture Department is on the job now,” he said, while addressing a gathering of farmers at ‘Yantra Lakshmi’, a programme to distribute farm equipment, here on Friday.

The Minister said the yasangi (rabi) farmers had grown chilli on 60,000 acres this year. They were at a loss as their crop was not fetching them any profit, he said.

On Yantra Lakshmi, he said it was a unique programme which no government in the country had implemented. “The TRS government is offering 50 to 95 % subsidy depending on the social category for which ₹200 crore was earmarked,” he said. For the district, an amount of ₹9.5 crore has come in the form of subsidy and 100 tractors have been distributed against the target of 180 so far. The rest would be given away in the next few days, he said. Earlier, at a similar programme held in Kamareddy, Mr. Srinivas Reddy said the TRS government aimed at mechanising the cultivation to reduce farm expenditure. As many 3,073 big and 720 small tractors, besides other farm equipment, would be supplied to farmers, he added.