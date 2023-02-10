Govt. implementing spree of schemes in spite of Centre’s non-cooperation, says KTR

February 10, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Asserting that the BRS Government is committed to the welfare of the poor and marginal sections, Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao has said that the State was implementing a spree of welfare schemes for all sections in spite of the non-cooperation by the Narendra Modi-led BJP Government at the Centre.

“Why should we wait for the Centre’s hep when Telangana does not figure in the priorities of the Central Government? We are committed to continuing implementation of welfare and developmental programmes in the interest of all sections,” he said.

Replying to the general discussion on the demands for grants for the financial year 2023-24 in the Assembly on Thursday, the Minister launched a trenchant attack on the BJP-led Central Government for denying the State its due. Promises made by the Central Government during bifurcation remained unfulfilled while the assurances like the ITIR had been shelved. The Centre was in fact bent on selling 163 public sector units affecting over 8 lakh families, a majority of them hailing from SC, ST and BC communities, to “crony capitalists”.

“Telangana is giving a push to start-ups and the Centre is asking the industry to pack up,” he said. He recalled how the Centre had promised ₹20 lakh crore package to the industry, small and medium enterprises sector in particular, which was adversely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. “How many industries have been saved? Let the Centre come out with a white paper on the expenditure incurred in this regard,” he said.

Mr. Rama Rao took a dig at the four BJP MPs from the State, including State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, calling them “spineless” in that they failed to mount pressure on the Central Government to fulfil at least a single promise made to the State. The Centre was in fact promoting industries in only two BJP-ruled States, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, at the expense of interests of other States. “The Prime Minister is behaving as if he were Prime Minister to only these two States,” he said.

Without naming Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, he said though there was a Minister in the Union Cabinet from the State, he did precious little to protect the State’s interests. Citing an instance, he said the State Government had spent ₹ 15,090 crore on the development of 141 urban local bodies other than GHMC in the last eight and a half years of which the Centre’s contribution was just ₹1,690 crore. The assistance in respect of the GHMC was much worse at less than two per cent as the Centre had released just ₹520 crore out of the ₹39,425 crore spent on development works since the formation of the State.

On the Singareni Collieries Company Limited, he said the Narendra Modi Government’s modus operandi had been not to allot coal blocks to the public sector miner thus cutting its lifeline so that it could be rendered as a sick unit in due course. Responding to BJP member Eatala Rajender’s claim that the Centre would not privatise the SCCL, he reminded the Centre’s directives to the power utilities insisting them on using imported coal, not the domestically mined one, for power generation.

“Who will benefit? Telangana is an industry-friendly State, not afraid of an industrialist like the Centre,” he said, advising BJP members to take up with the Centre projects like road and nala development and others so that it could extend assistance to the State.