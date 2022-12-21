Govt. ignoring needs of slum-dwellers: Kishan Reddy

December 21, 2022 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Northeast Development G. Kishan Reddy criticised the state government for ignoring the basic amenities in the slums of the twin cities like drinking water supply, streetlights, sewerage and roads even while boasting Hyderabad as an international city on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has promised to transform the city into Istanbul but the reality is the slums are beset with infrastructure issues with a clear bias against taking up works in areas where the ruling party is weak,” he charged, after walking through Nampally and Musheerabad areas the entire day along with partymen and officials.

Mr. Reddy, also the Secunderabad MP, demanded that the government take up the pending works on a war footing without further delay. The Minister began his tour in Mallepally, Asifnagar and surroundings before moving towards Adikmet, Ramnagar and other areas where he received complaints from people about leaking drainage lines, inadequate water supply, bad roads, electricity issues and so on.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He later told the media that it was unfortunate that the GHMC did not have the funds to take up streetlighting and lamented the existing situation in the slums. “Is it enough to showcase Hi-Tec City and the environs as development while scores of people living in slums are living in poor conditions?” questioned Mr. Reddy.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US