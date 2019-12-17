Govt ignored cleaning up of river Musi, Hussainsagar, claims BJP

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of failing to protect the natural resources of the State besides making it financially bankrupt with its profligate policies.

Party president K. Laxman said the ‘sad’ state of the River Musi is a reflection of the government’s apathy in taking care of the water bodies and not a single initiative has been taken in the last five years to clean it up despite making tall promises after forming the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

“A budget of ₹3,000 crore was announced for the Corporation but the work has not moved an inch so much for the government commitment to the project. The Centre has been ready to fund 70% of the ₹923 crore necessary for setting up sewage treatment and recycling plants under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) but there is no response from this government,” he claimed.

Namami Musi

Participating in the ‘Namami Musi River’ after conducting the ‘Harathi’ programme at Suryapet on Tuesday, he said his party will be mounting pressure on the government to take up necessary measures towards conservation of the river from growing pollution.

Mr. Laxman stated that the government has failed to halt flow of industrial effluents into the river as well as the Hussainsagar lake in the capital by constructing diversion channels and treatment plants. The four functioning plants at Amberpet, Nagole, Nallacheruvu and Attapur were built at a cost of ₹600 crore during the Vajpayee government time, he said.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP leader along with party workers broke several coconuts and poured the water into the Hussainsagar lake “to remind KCR who had promised to clean up the polluted Hussainsagar and fill it with coconut water”. He also wanted to know what has happened to the grand plan of having skyscrapers all round the lake and rehabilitation of slum dwellers.

Why oppose CAA?

Mr. Laxman also said the TRS and KCR owed an explanation to the Telangana people on the opposition to the Citizens Amendment Bill stating that it was only meant to provide citizenship status to the refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. “It is not against Muslims as is being spread by vested interests,” he claimed.