Govt. hiding behind private firm instead of solving Dharani issues: Kishan Reddy

July 18, 2023 12:04 am | Updated 12:07 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and BJP Telangana president G.Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and BJP Telangana president G.Kishan Reddy. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast Region and BJP Telangana president G.Kishan Reddy said the public statement by a private company on Dharani land portal was another “shameful” attempt by the BRS government to wash its hands of an issue that has been affecting every citizen of the State, especially the 75 lakh farmers.

In a press statement on Monday, he said that instead of assuring the farmers and common citizens that their lands and earnings accrued through hard work are safe from illegal occupation and unscrupulous elements, the government was hiding behind the statements of a private company.

“The buck stops with the government of Telangana and they are answerable for the current fiasco regarding issues plaguing the Dharani portal. To pin the blame on others or to hide behind others shows moral and ethical bankruptcy,” he charged.

The BJP leader said it was the responsibility of the government to acknowledge and rectify the issues at hand. It needs to reflect on the ham-handed manner in which the Dharani system was brought in. Instead of alleviating existing pain points, the Dharani system has exacerbated old problems and opened a Pandora’s box of new problems.

Abolishing the VRO system and overburdening the Collectors had created a new set of problems, and the inability to take corrective steps has only further made things worse, he said. In contrast, the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been providing hassle-free property certificates and title deeds to the poor through SWAMITVA yojana – Survey of villages, Abadi and Mapping with improvised technology in Village Areas, he added.

“Like the Nizam, the BRS government believes in power and authority without any responsibility. This arrogance is the root cause of all issues that Telangana faces today,” Mr.Reddy said.

