Govt. has no plans to scrap metro rail or pharma city, says CM

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has asserted that his government has no plans to scrap projects like Metro Rail or Pharma City and that steps are being taken for streamlining them in view of the large public interests.

In this direction, the government agreed to the metro rail extension proposed by the previous government. The distance from BHEL to the international airport as proposed was 32 km, but it was decided to take up metro works connecting airport from MGBS covering Shamshabad en route.

Metro rail services were proposed to be extended from Nagole to the airport covering Owaisi Hospital and Chandrayangutta. Metro services from MGBS would be connected to this line at Chandrayangutta. The government would extend existing metro lines from Miyapur to Ramachandrapuram and from Mind Space Junction to the Financial District. The new proposals by the government would ensure a significant reduction in the costs incurred for the extension of metro services.

It was planned to develop the Pharma City in phases between the outer ring road and the regional ring road as special clusters with zero pollution. These clusters would have housing and other facilities for the employees so that they need not commute to the capital frequently.

Skill development of youth

Mr. Revanth Reddy said his government had resolved to set up exclusive universities of international standards for the skill development of the youth. These universities would ensure training by experts in the relevant fields on skill development and students enrolled in them would be offered campus placement facility.

Youth aspiring to go abroad would be given orientation and the government was inclined to provide necessary manpower to the countries which needed it. This would ensure improving employment prospects for youth. Services of senior officials who were experts in various fields would be enlisted to train the aspiring youth in their respective fields of interest.

Administration decentralised

Steps had been initiated to decentralise administration and accordingly, Ministers were nominated as in-charges to the erstwhile districts to oversee the development and welfare. It was decided to set up nursing colleges in the areas where there were 100-bed hospitals.

The government had appointed commissioners for the tri-commissionerate and these officials would pick up the manpower they would need in effective discharge of duties. The government would appoint meritorious officers as heads of departments and it was their responsibility to appoint suitable officials under their respective purview to ensure effective discharge of duties. The government was committed to ensure social justice in the appointment of HoDs.

The Chief Minister averred that he was committed to translating all his assurances into action and that his government would not be confined to mere words. In this direction, he said steps would be taken to resolve the pending issues relating to journalists after the appointment of chairman to the Press Academy. “We will resolve all the pending issues pertaining to journalists within 100 days,” he said.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, who is also the Telangana PCC president, announced that the party would fill the nominated posts in line with the assurances given at the time of elections.

An extended meeting of the TPCC was scheduled on January 3 and the party was committed to fill the posts with those who sincerely worked for the party. “There is no scope for filling these posts with my relatives or those close to me,” he said.

The party would fill the nominated posts keeping in view the larger interests of the people and those who worked for the party interests would get priority in this direction.

