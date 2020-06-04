Telangana

Govt issues guidelines on lockdown orders

The Telangana Government late on Thursday night issued guidelines for the phased reopening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones from June 8 in view of the extension of lockdown till June 30.

In an order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, it said the guidelines are in line with those issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on May 30. The three-page guideline mentions that outside the containment zones, all other activities permitted prior to the introduction of lockdown would be allowed.

However, additional activities like opening of places of worship for people, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services and shopping malls (other than gaming centres and cinema halls) would be allowed from June 8 by following the Standard Operating Procedures.

In a relief to travellers, there shall be no restriction on inter-State and intra-State movement of persons and goods. No separate permission will be required for such movements, the order said. But, there would be restriction on movement of persons (other than for accessing emergency medical care) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. No shops/establishments, except hospitals and pharmacies, would remain open after 8.30 p.m.

Large public gatherings, congregations shall remain prohibited. The order further said that schools, colleges, education, training, coaching institutions, Metro Rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, sports complexes, theatres, bars and auditoriums, assembly halls shall continue to be closed.

In respect of containment zones, strict lockdown shall be in force till June 30. Only essential activities shall be permitted. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in and out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services.

