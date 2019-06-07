Government got ₹27,468 crore from SCCL in 5 years

Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) has contributed about ₹27,468 crore to the State and Central exchequer during the last five years, from 2014-15 to 2018-19, in the form various taxes, royalty and other payments.

“It has become possible with the tremendous growth in coal production, sales and profit achieved by the company enabling it to play an important role in development by contributing huge amounts in the form of taxes and other payments to the State and Central exchequer,” Chairman and Managing Director of SCCL N. Sridhar said here on Friday.

Giving the details about the coal company’s contribution to the State and Central exchequer during the last five years, from 2014-15 to 2018-19, SCCL officials said the contribution of ₹27,468 crore was highest ever in the annals of the 130-year-old company.

Mining company

They stated that the company has contributed ₹13,105 crore to the State government and ₹14,363 crore to the Central Government in the form of various taxes, royalty, dividend and other payments.

The company’s contribution to the State exchequer includes royalty, value added tax, contract tax, State GST, dividend and others.

Similarly, along with the dividend it has been contributing through Central GST, service tax, customs duty, Swachh Bharat cess, krishi kalyan cess, GST compensation cess, clean energy cess and several other taxes to the Central government every year.

Mainly royalty

Giving the details of payments made to the State government during the last five years, the Singareni Collieries officials said royalty was the prime contributor at ₹8,678.82 crore followed by Value Added Tax (₹1,240.67 crore).

Similarly, payments to the Centre mainly include Clean Energy Cess of ₹4,846.41 crore, GST Compensation Cess of ₹4,095.86 crore, Advance Tax of ₹2,441.56 crore and Central Excise Duty of ₹.986.64 crore.

Local development

Besides, the company has also paid ₹1,845 crore as contribution to District Minister Fund Trust (DMFT) for taking up developmental activities in the six districts — Kumram Bheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar-Bhupalapalli, Peddapalli, Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem — the company has its coal mining operations.

Basic amenities like roads, community buildings, drinking water supply, education facilities and others were being provided with DMFT funds in the surrounding habitats of Singareni mines.