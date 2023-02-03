Govt. going ahead with plans to establish medical college in every district, says Governor

February 03, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The State Government is moving ahead with the aim of establishing a new medical college in every district.

Twelve new medical colleges had been established so far taking the total number of medical colleges to 17 spread over 16 districts. These colleges are providing medical education to students as well as treatment for patients. “We will have nine more medical colleges which will be established during the current financial year,” Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said during her address to the joint session of the Legislature here on Friday.

The Governor elaborated on the measures taken to strengthen public health infrastructure in the State which resulted in Niti Ayog placing Telangana at number three in the country in terms of provision of healthcare of high quality. The Government had improved basic infrastructure in all the hospitals and set up T-Diagnostic centres in 20 districts so far.

These diagnostic centres would be established in the balance 13 districts also and they were in addition to the 104 dialysis centres that were presently in operation across the State. The Government was also moving ahead with its plans to construct four super specialty hospitals besides adding 2,000 beds in the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

“Due to the effective measures taken by the Government, deliveries in Government institutions increased from 30 per cent to 61 per cent. Maternal mortality rate has come down from 92 for every one lakh deliveries to 43 and infant mortality rate dropped from 39 per every thousand births to 21,” the Governor said.

Dr. Tamilisai spoke about the “revolutionary change” ushered in in the Industry and IT sectors through the introduction of TS-iPASS. With 24X7 quality power supply and safety and security provided to all sections, industrial production increased significantly and there was employment generation on a large scale. “Telangana has been able to attract investments to the tune of ₹3.31 lakh crore and IT sector has shown an employment growth rate of 140% in the past eight and a half years,” she said.

On public safety and security, she said the Government had deployed a network of 9.8 lakh CCTV cameras across the State, the largest in any State. The newly established command and control centre would help the State effectively supervise relief activities during any calamity or emergency. “My Government has an equal focus on welfare and development. We are progressing fast along the path of development,” she said.