Govt. gives permission to open movie theatres

HYDERABAD

24 November 2020 00:19 IST

Show timings have to be staggered

A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao discussed concerns of film industry on account of COVID-19 pandemic with its leaders, the State government on Monday issued an order permitting reopening of cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes with 50 per cent seating capacity with immediate effect.

However, the managements should ensure all persons, audience, staff and vendors use masks at all times, sanitizers are available at entry and exit points, physical distancing and crowd management is followed and sanitisation of entire premises, particularly common areas, is done after every screening. The order also said show timings be staggered to ensure intervals of different shows did not occur simultaneously.

