Govt. gifts grooming kits to KGBV girls for New Year

In what is being seen as a New Year gift for students of Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), the State government has decided to provide quarterly grooming kits to them starting January 1.

A decision to this effect was taken by Director of School Education and ex-officio State Project Director of Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA) G. Kishan, on Saturday. In a circular to all DEOs and project officers of SSA, barring Hyderabad and Medchal, Mr. Kishan said the kits would replace the existing practice of granting ₹100 monthly stipend towards purchase of grooming and make-up items from the New Year.

There are 12 KGBVs in the district.

Each kit would include four bath soaps, two detergent soaps, 24 shampoo sachets, a 175 ml hair oil bottle, a comb, 50-gm face powder box, 100 gm toothpaste tube, a set of tooth brush and tongue cleaner, a packet of stickers (tilak), two nylon ribbons of 2.5 metres each, two elastic hair bands, 18 branded sanitary napkins, a 180 ml handwash bottle and a mosquito repellent.

The monthly stipend of ₹100 granted for buying cosmetics and personal grooming was found to be insufficient for the underprivileged girls studying at KGBVs.

The DEOs and SSA POs have been instructed to launch the distribution of cosmetics kits on a grand scale by inviting elected representatives including MPs, MLAs and representatives of local bodies. The district authorities are expected to conduct the launch in a day or two as the consignment has not reached them so far.

Recently, the Government had announced introduction of mutton curry in the menu of KGBV students and introduction of various breakfast items and evening snacks.