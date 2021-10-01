Govt. gearing up to invite tenders for Sangameshwara and Basaweshwara LISs

DPRs for the two schemes are ready

The State government is gearing up to invite tenders for the Sangameshwara and Basaweshwara lift irrigation schemes aimed at facilitating irrigation water to over 3.8 lakh acres in the united Medak district.

Preparation of detailed project reports for the two schemes is completed and the government has decided to mobilise the funds required for the projects as loan from the NABARD. The cost of Sangameshwara scheme envisaged to irrigate 2.19 lakh acres is estimated at ₹2,653 crore and that of Basaweshwara scheme to irrigate 1.65 lakh acres is ₹1,774 crore, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao said.

Replying on behalf of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Question Hour on Friday, he said the tenders were likely to be invited within two months and this would be followed in laying of foundation stone for the projects by the CM. The Manjeera Lift Irrigation Corporation would mobilise the required loans from NABARD.

He said Sangameshwara scheme envisaged provision of irrigation water to 231 villages in 11 mandals lifting 12 tmcft water from Singur project. The Basaweshwara scheme on its part would cater to irrigation needs of 166 villages in eight mandals lifting 8 tmcft water.

Replying to another question, Mr. Harish Rao said the State’s share of Gross State Domestic Product to the Gross Domestic Product had increased to 4.97% in 2020-21. This was against the 4.06% contribution during the year of State formation and the State’s GSDP was constantly on the rise ever since.

The year-on-year increase in the GSDP was because of annual average contribution of primary sector, manufacturing sub-sector in industry, real estate, ownership of dwelling and professional services sub-sector in the services sector. Primary sector registered 19.7% growth, highest in the country, during the past six years, and this was possible because of the focused approach on irrigation sector.

Other sectors too registered impressive growth with manufacturing registering 11.9%, trade and repair services (13.8%) and real estate, ownership of dwelling and professional services (21.1%). The government had spent ₹2.5 lakh crore on agriculture and allied sectors in the past seven years.

To a query, he said the State was not eligible for the revenue deficit grant owing to its performance in terms of economic growth. But, the Finance Commission had recommended special grant to the State on the basis of its performance in different sectors. The Centre however, had not released the assured grant amounts so far.