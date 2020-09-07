Govt. gearing up to introduce new Revenue Act, puts property registration on hold

VROs directed to handover all documents to Tahsildars.

The State Government has stepped up efforts to bring in the new Revenue Act envisaged as a comprehensive one-stop solution for efficient and transparent revenue administration in the State.

The government has declared holidays for all Registration and Sub-Registrar offices under the Registration Act, 1908 from Tuesday. The holidays are expected to continue till further notice.

The Order issued by the government said there was a need for bringing in processes and technical applications with respect to the registration of property documents to provide quality services to the people. In view of this, there was a need for stopping registrations in the Registration and Stamps Department.

Accordingly, it was decided to declare holidays for all offices offering registration services, till further orders. However, registration of will deeds, administration of marriages and franking services would continue as usual.

At the same time, the government has decided to take over all revenue records from the Village Revenue Officers and maintain them at the mandal level under the custody of Tahsildars. The development, according to sources, forms part of an exercise to ensure quicker disposal of pending land disputes. The government is considering setting up district level Revenue Tribunals headed by retired judges to dispose the cases.

“Any and every record with the VROs like pahanies, undistributed pattadar passbooks, tippons, village maps should be handed over to the Tahsildars immediately,” the CCLA order said. A handing over report should be obtained by the Tahsildars from the VROs after taking over all the records (including original, printed, handwritten, online record copies and others).

Any deviation/negligence in handing over/taking over of the revenue records by the VROs/Tahsildars would be viewed seriously. If there was more than one village under the VRO, separate format should be obtained from the official concerned for each village.

The CCLA’s office has accordingly circulated the format in which the records should be taken over asking them to treat it as “top priority”. The development senior officials perceive it as a step towards scrapping the VRO/VRA system in the State. District Collectors are directed to ensure strict compliance of the directions and the exercise should be completed on Monday itself with a compliance report to be sent to the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration by this evening.