Govt. for fast-track court on school child abuse case

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

30 December 2020 23:38 IST

Puvvada hands over cheques for ₹2lakh each to families of victims

The State government will move the High Court seeking constitution of a fast-track special court for speedy trial in the horrific case of sexual abuse of five girl students allegedly by a headmaster of the Mandal Parishad Primary School (MPPS) at Chintavarre village in Laxmidevipalli mandal to ensure harshest punishment to the accused swiftly, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

The Women and Child Welfare Department will approach the High Court with a request for setting up of a fast-track court for speedy trial of the case, he added.

Mr Ajay along with ST Welfare, Women & Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod handed over cheques for ₹2 lakh each to the families of five victims of sexual abuse at the Collectorate in Kothagudem on Wednesday.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr Ajay, Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, the former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and others donated some amount individually to the five poor families.

‘Serial sexual abuse’

It may be mentioned that the shocking incident of "serial sexual abuse" of the five girl students of the State-run school, all aged below 12 years, allegedly by the headmaster Sunil sparked widespread anguish and protests at Chintavarre and Kothagudem a fortnight ago.

The accused allegedly preyed on innocent children from impoverished families and resorted to the savage act on the pretext of assisting in online instruction.

The ghastly incident triggered demands from women's organisations for invoking the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the accused and exemplary punishment to the latter terming him a "sexual predator."

Acting on a complaint lodged by the parents of the victims, the Laxmidevipalli police arrested Sunil under Section 376AB, 376C of the IPC and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on December 16.

He was suspended from the service on the charges of sexual abuse and five other teachers of the district were also placed under suspension for allegedly trying to "hush up" the "gruesome crime" through "settlement."

Speaking to reporters in Kothagudem late on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Ajay said the State government will extend all assistance to the five families of the victims including providing shelter to the five girls in a State-run institution in Hyderabad to enable them to continue their education without any hassles.

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency, Bhadrachalam, will provide loans with cent percent subsidy to the five families to support their livelihood as part of relief and rehabilitation measures, he added.

Probe panel

He said an inquiry committee headed by the Superintendent of Police comprising the officials of the allied departments will be constituted to suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwara Rao, Yellandu MLA Haripriya Naik, WD&CW Department Commissioner D Divya, Collector M V Reddy and others were present.