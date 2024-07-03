Govt. focuses attention on transfer of employees working in same place for long period

After the recent major reshuffle of bureaucrats, the State Government has embarked on transfers of general category employees.

The government has accordingly lifted the ban on transfers temporarily and issued detailed guidelines for effecting transfer of employees. It has fixed the period between July 5 and 20 during which transfers will be made and directed the Special Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary or Secretary of the department concerned to closely monitor the entire process.

The government has notified cadre-wise competent authority for State cadre, multi-zonal & zonal and district cadre employees for effecting the transfers as per the existing rules and orders.

It has been stipulated that no person should be retained beyond four years of service as on June 30 in a particular station while transfer would not be given if they had not completed two years of service in the respective place. The orders would however, not be applicable for employees retiring on June 30 next year, even if they have completed four years service in one place unless they make special request.

The government had also seen to it that there was no dislocation of work and stipulated that not more than 40% employees in any cadre should be transferred. Priority criteria had been announced subject to the satisfaction of the conditions specified.

Accordingly, in husband and wife cases, only one spouse would be shifted and priority would be accorded to persons with disability of more than 70%. Widows, and persons applying on medical grounds were also placed in the priority list and departments had been asked to identify employees who had put in longer service in a hardship area.

“Once transfers are effected on personal or medical grounds, the HoD will verify the truthfulness of the grounds of reasons in a few test cases and report to the government if necessary for further action,” the order said.

The order clarified that service in all cadres at a station would be counted while calculating the period of stay and transfers should be effected from focal to non-focal departments and vice versa. The department concerned had been directed to identify the focal and non-focal posts. The government prescribed a detailed procedure for transfer of employees to ensure that the process is implemented in a transparent and objective manner.

The Education department had been instructed to formulate detailed guidelines based on operational rules for transfer of teachers/lecturers while the revenue earning departments like Commercial Taxes, Prohibition & Excise, and Registration & Stamps, should follow separate guidelines for transfers.