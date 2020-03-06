Govt firm on protecting unity and secular fabric of the State: Governor

The State government has announced its resolve to uphold the unity among the people and protect the secular fabric of the State.

In her address to the joint sitting of the legislature on Friday, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the State was known for its Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb where people of all faiths were living peacefully in harmony for centuries together. The government would respect every religion and celebrate all festivals. It was committed to act sternly against those who were trying to create communal tensions and suppress such attempts with an iron hand.

Interestingly, the Governor’s address did not make a mention of the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Population Register and National Register of Citizens during her 45-minute speech. The development comes amid talk in the political circles that the government planned to introduce a resolution against CAA and announce its decision to stall works relating to NPR in the State.

She said that the government had installed 6 lakh CC cameras across the State which accounted for 66% of the CC cameras across the country. The Command Control Centre which was being constructed with international standards would be launched soon.

Referring to the industrial growth, she said the TS-iPASS, the single window policy for according all the requisite permissions for industry, already won accolades from across the world encouraging more industries to come to the State. As many as 12,427 industries secured permission under the TS-iPASS policy with an estimated investment of ₹ 2.04 lakh crore and employment potential of 14 lakh.

The State registered significant growth in the IT sector too registering 16.89% growth in IT exports during the last fiscal as compared to 8.9% national average.