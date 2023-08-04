HamberMenu
Govt. firm on expediting works on Charminar pedestrianisation project, says KTR

Steps will be taken to deposit ₹100 cr into QQSUDA account soon

August 04, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Works on Charminar pedestrianisation project has not progressed at expected pace, Minister for Municipal Administration told the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Friday.

Works on Charminar pedestrianisation project has not progressed at expected pace, Minister for Municipal Administration told the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Friday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao has asserted that the government was firm on expediting works pertaining to Charminar Pedestrianisation Project and said steps would be taken to deposit ₹100 crore into the account of Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority from HMDA in a day or two.

He said the government was making sincere efforts to complete the project taken up with an estimated cost of ₹353.3 crore and nine works involving ₹98.7 crore were under progress. “I honestly regret the delay in completion of works. The kind of progress we expected has not come about,” he told the Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Rama Rao was replying to a query by MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi during the Question Hour on Friday. He said specified works of the project were completed and further proposed works were in various stages of progress. The government had sanctioned ₹40 crore for the construction of iconic pedestrian bridge at Afzal Gunj on Musi river for accommodating hawkers and tenders for the same were called for four times. But no bidder participated. “Tender for the fifth call is under progress. Otherwise, it will be taken up departmentally,” he said.

In addition to the pedestrianisation project, Sardar Mahal restoration, heritage facade improvement of Laad Bazar and redevelopment of Murgi Chowk were under progress. Responding to Mr. Akbaruddin’s claim that the project, proposed in 2000 would complete silver jubilee of its conception soon, he asserted that the government was committed to ensure completion of the project before that time.

Referring to multi-level parking proposed near Charminar, the Minister said estimates for the same were under preparation. He positively responded to Mr. Akbaruddin’s suggestion on bringing in commercial interest in the multi-level parking and said provisions in this direction would be incorporated into the project soon.

Mr. Rama Rao said efforts were underway to get World Heritage City tag to Hyderabad and said the government was hopeful of getting the response in this regard soon.

