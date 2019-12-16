‘Govt failed to halt Musi, Hussainsagar pollution’

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday charged the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government of failing to protect the natural resources of the State besides making it financially bankrupt with its profligate policies.

Party president K. Laxman pointed out that the ‘sad’ state of the River Musi is a reflection of the government’s apathy in taking care of the water bodies and not a single initiative has been taken in the last five years to clean it up despite making tall promises after forming the Musi Riverfront Development Corporation.

“A budget was of ₹3,000 crore was announced for the Corporation but the work has not moved an inch so much for the government commitment to the project. The Centre has been ready to fund 70% of the ₹923 crore necessary for setting up sewage treatment and recycling plants under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) but there is no response from this government,” he claimed.

Namami Musi

Participating in the ‘Namami Musi River’ after conducting the ‘Harathi’ programme at Bapu Ghat near Langar Houz, he said his party will be mounting pressure on the government to take up necessary measures towards conservation of the river from growing pollution.

Mr. Laxman stated that the government has failed to halt flow of industrial effluents into the river as well as the Hussainsagar lake by constructing diversion channels and treatment plants. The four functioning plants at Amberpet, Nagole, Nallacheruvu and Attapur were built at a cost of ₹600 crore during the Vajpayee government time, he said.

Hussainsagar cleaning

Later, the BJP leader reached Hussainsagar along with party workers where they broke several coconuts and poured water into the lake “to remind KCR who had promised to clean up the polluted Hussainsagar and fill it with coconut water”.

He also wanted to know what has happened to the grand plan of having skyscrapers all round the lake and rehabilitation of slum dwellers. MLA Raja Singh, leaders P.Sudhakar Reddy, D K Aruna and others participated in the programme. The BJP president is scheduled to visit Suryapet on the same programme on Tuesday.