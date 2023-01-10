ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. exploring options for appointment of new CS

January 10, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

DoPT relieves Somesh Kumar from Telangana immediately after HC verdict

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev

The Telangana government is reportedly exploring options for appointment of new Chief Secretary after the Department of Personnel and Training relieved the incumbent Somesh Kumar from the State with immediate effect.

The DoPT, in its communication addressed to the State Chief Secretary on Tuesday evening, quoted the High Court’s judgment setting aside and quashing the Central Administrative Tribunal’s order on Mr. Somesh Kumar’s posting in Telangana. “In compliance with the aforesaid judgment, the officer concerned (Somesh Kumar) stands relieved from the State Government of Telangana with immediate effect,” the DoPT said in its communication.

It directed Mr. Somesh Kumar to join the Andhra Pradesh government latest by January 12 and asked him to send a compliance report in this direction. The Chief Secretary held discussions with Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao immediately after the High Court delivered its judgment, but what transpired in the meeting is yet to be known. Mr. Somesh Kumar did not respond when asked whether he was exploring options to approach higher court against the High Court judgment.

With Mr. Somesh Kumar relieved by the DoPT, the State government is reportedly on the look out for a new Chief Secretary and is considering few names for the post. The names of senior IAS officers holding special chief secretary rank — K. Ramakrishna Rao, Arvind Kumar and Rajat Kumar — are doing rounds in the administrative circles for the top post. “No decision has been taken yet and there are strong contenders,” an officer who is among the probables told The Hindu.

A final decision on the issue will be taken by the Chief Minister soon after considering various aspects for appointment to the top post as the development took place ahead of the budget session of the State Legislature and the State entered into an election year, sources said.

