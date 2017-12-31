‘Govt. evaluating measures for peace’

Adilabad District Collector D. Divya and Superintendent of Police Vishnu S. Warrier on Sunday said, the first priority of the district administration was to restore peace completely in the Agency areas. The government is evaluating measures in this regard, they added.

Addressing the year-end press conference here, the Collector said proper thought was being given to adjustments of teachers in tribal schools. Any move in this regard will impact education in nine districts. A decision could be taken within 10 days, she said.

Ms. Divya said focus would be given to agriculture on priority basis and soon a kisan helpline will be started in the district. The helpline, on the lines of the one in Vikarabad, will forge coordination between banks and other concerned departments to benefit farmers, she added. The Collector also mentioned that Adilabad is in the forefront in health and education. It stood first in public institutional deliveries with 95 % taking place in govt. hospitals. The Bheempur PHC is the first to receive national accreditation, she pointed out.

Talking about the initiatives to bring about peace in the Agency areas, Mr. Warrier said short and long term plans were being put in place to help out the Adivasis. Short term measures include medical camps and sports tournaments for the youth while the long term ones include training and orientation programme for youngsters aimed at improving their job potential. The SP underscored the need for welfare of policemen in the coming year and skill development is a part of it.