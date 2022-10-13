Govt. estimates to procure about one-crore tonnes paddy this season

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
October 13, 2022 23:45 IST

The Civil Supplies Department has estimated that about one crore tonnes of paddy will reach procurement centres this Kharif marketing season in the State, as paddy has been cultivated in over 65 lakh acres and the production is estimated to about 1.4 crore tonnes.

Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar held a meeting on the arrangements being made for paddy procurement this season with the officials of the Civil Supplies, Marketing, Agriculture and Police Departments. He wanted the authorities to keep ready required gunny sacks, tarpaulin sheets, moisture measuring instruments, paddy cleaners and others and also prepare survey number wise details of paddy production.

He asked the farming community to follow the fair average quality specifications prescribed by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) for hassle-free procurement of their produce. The Minister told the authorities to keep strict vigil against recycling of ration rice and entry of paddy from neighbouring States with by setting up round-the-clock check-posts at all entry points along the borders with neighbouring States.

Stating that about 60 lakh tonnes of paddy stocks pertaining to the previous seasons were still with the millers, he asked them to speed up their milling and supply the required custom milled rice to the department. It would also create space for storing the paddy procured this season, he noted.

Secretary (Agriculture) M. Raghunandan Rao, Commissioner of Civil Supplies V. Anil Kumar, Additional DGP Jitender, Commissioner of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana, Chief Rationing Officer B. Bala Maya Devi, Director of Marketing G. Lakshmi Bai and others participated in the meeting.

