ADVERTISEMENT

Govt encouraging sports: Kishan Reddy

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Narendra Modi Government is taking necessary steps to encourage sports among youth in the quest to make the country a sporting superpower in the years ahead, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the “Khelo Telangana -Jeeto Telangana”, the week-long sporting activities in which more than 7,000 youth had participated in Secunderabad Parliament constituency, the Minister urged the participating youngsters to continue to strive to excel and assured of the Union government’s support.

Lok Satta Founder president Jayaprakash Narayana and senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao hailed the sporting initiative and appreciated the spirit in which various competitions were held in various sports like cricket, kho-kho, volleyball and others under the aegis of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation, said a press release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US