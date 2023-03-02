Govt encouraging sports: Kishan Reddy

March 02, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Narendra Modi Government is taking necessary steps to encourage sports among youth in the quest to make the country a sporting superpower in the years ahead, said Union Minister for Tourism, Culture and Development of Northeast region G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function of the “Khelo Telangana -Jeeto Telangana”, the week-long sporting activities in which more than 7,000 youth had participated in Secunderabad Parliament constituency, the Minister urged the participating youngsters to continue to strive to excel and assured of the Union government’s support.

Lok Satta Founder president Jayaprakash Narayana and senior BJP leader P. Muralidhar Rao hailed the sporting initiative and appreciated the spirit in which various competitions were held in various sports like cricket, kho-kho, volleyball and others under the aegis of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation, said a press release.