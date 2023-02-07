Govt. employee cheated of ₹ 19 lakh online

February 07, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A government employee was cheated to the tune of ₹ 19 lakh by cyber criminals at Nagalgidda in Narayankhed mandal of Sangareddy district. The incident came to light on Tuesday.

According to Narayankhed Circle Inspector K. Ramakrishna Reddy, the man, residing at Nagalgidda, used to receive messages that promised huge returns if he performed some tasks assigned by them.

On January 9, he opened a link (https://www.froschtravles.com/tasks) forwarded to him by one Arvind Krishna with phone number 9949967909 and paid ₹ 11,000. He received ₹ 14,000 in his account. Feeling happy at receiving an additional ₹ 3,000, the man again paid a total of ₹ 19,56,196 to the person who forwarded the link, expecting more money. He had mobilised this amount by pawning the gold jewellery of his wife and borrowing from friends and relatives between January 9 and 28 in phases. As he did not receive the promised amount, he called Arvind Krishna who demanded that he pay another ₹ 7 lakh to get an amount of ₹ 50 lakh.

Suspecting foul play, the government employee lodged a complaint with Cyber Crime Police on 1930 phone number. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy appealed to the public to be aware of such messages and not to respond to them.

