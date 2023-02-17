Govt employee cheated by cyber fraudsters

February 17, 2023 11:10 pm | Updated 11:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A government employee from the city was allegedly threatened by cyber fraudsters from Rajasthan, who got him to strip on a video call and screen-recorded the same to extort ₹5 lakh. The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad booked a case.

ACP of Hyderabad Cyber Crimes K.V.M. Prasad said that the man, a government employee, received a video call from an unknown woman on WhatsApp and she started undressing while on the call. “She then encouraged him to take off his clothes, to which he obliged. However, the woman had screen recorded their call and used it to threaten him to extort money. The fraudsters first demanded ₹30,000 and then went on to impersonate Cyber Crimes officials to extort more money. Overall, the victim ended up transferring ₹5 lakh to the fraudsters,” said the official.