Govt. delaying implementation of 6 guarantees, says Harish Rao

Despite repeated talks on implementing all the six guarantees made by the Congress within 100 days of coming to power (December 7), doubts are being expressed by people over their implementation, as only two of the 13 benefits included in the six guarantees have been launched so far, BRS leader T. Harish Rao said.

And even among the two sops launched, only one was being implemented practically – free travel for women in Palle Velugu and Express buses of TSRTC. The hike in the Aarogyasri limit was still not being allowed in private hospitals, the former Minister said in an informal chat with the media here on Sunday.

He said that the 100 days’ time period would be over by March 17 but the State government was in the process of taking only the applications for the six guarantees. With the likelihood of schedule for Parliament (Lok Sabha) elections announced by February-end, people are not sure about getting all the benefits by then as the election code would come into force along with the schedule.

The government had to take policy decisions about ₹2,500 per month support to women, gas cylinder for ₹500 under Mahalaxmi, ₹15,000 per acre support to farmers and tenant, ₹12,000 to farm labourers and ₹500 per quintal bonus to paddy under Rythu Bharosa, free energy up to 200 units a month under Gruha Jyothi, house sites and ₹5 lakh for construction of house to all homeless families and 250 square yards house site to Telangana movement participants under Indiramma Indlu.

Further, ₹5 lakh Vidya Bharosa card to students and Telangana international schools in every mandal under Yuva Vikasam and ₹4,000 per month social security pension under Cheyutha also need policy decision. The election code would not impact their implementation provided orders were issued on their implementation. He also suggested that implementation of the guarantees would be possible only with a full-fledged budget and not vote on account.

He pointed out that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had promised to implement Rythu Bharosa, crop loan waiver, Aasara pensions, free energy up to 200 units a month to households from December 9 itself but none of them had come the people’s way so far. Bonus to paddy was not given for the Kharif produce and proper orders now would alone ensure it at least for Rabi produce, he felt.

Mr. Harish Rao demanded that the government clear doubts on guarantees among people at the earliest. He also criticised the violation of protocol in the matter of BRS MLAs in their constituencies as the Congress leaders who lost the election were being invited to government programmes.