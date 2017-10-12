Govt. Degree College gets six new classrooms

In an effort to augment infrastructure facilities for fostering women’s education, six new classrooms have been opened at the Government Degree College for Women here.

The additional classrooms have been constructed at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a Centrally-sponsored scheme.

Minister for Roads and Buildings Tummala Nageswara Rao inaugurated the new classrooms on Thursday.

He also inaugurated a new block consisting of seven additional classrooms built at a cost of ₹70 lakh at SR&BGNR Government Degree and PG College here.

The computer laboratory and the library at the State-run Women’s Degree College are being upgraded at an estimated cost of ₹70 lakh under the RUSA as part of the efforts to enhance the quality of teaching and learning and promote research and innovation.

However, some critical gaps in infrastructure like lack of a college-attached hostel, adequate benches and a spacious building for library continue to remain unfilled, sources said.

“It is imperative to provide hostel facility to the socially and economically-backward students of the college to realise the objectives of promoting women’s education and making higher education more inclusive,” said Students Federation of India (SFI) district committee president Ch. Ramesh.

The college has a student strength of over 860. Girls from different parts of the district, including the neighbouring Mahabubabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, are pursuing various undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the college, he noted, underlying the need for setting up a girls’ hostel on the college premises without further delay.

A spacious library building should be constructed in place of the old one to provide conducive atmosphere for the students to study, he suggested.