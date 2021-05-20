Govt. declares Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease

All government and private health facilities asked to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health department

The Telangana government has declared Mucormycosis as a notifiable disease under Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The State’s Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivasa Rao, who announced this through a notification dated May 19, has directed all government and private health facilities to report all suspected and confirmed cases to Health department.

“Medical superintendents of all government and private hospitals shall ensure strict compliance and send report on daily basis attached in the form of annexure to idsp@telangana.gov.in,” Dr Srinivasa said. Name and location of the hospitals, name and address of the patient, and a few more details have to be filled in the annexure.

Further, the hospital authorities were directed to follow guidelines issued by Ministry of Health and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in screening, diagnosis and management of Mucormycosis.

Initially, over two weeks ago, it was ENT surgeons and consultants from corporate hospitals in the city who spoke about the Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) cases. They tried to generate awareness about its symptoms, and risk groups who have to be on alert. They also pointed out possible shortage of the medicines used in treatment of the fungal infection.

On May 15, Dr Srinivasa Rao issued a circular on ‘Urgent precautionary measures to prevent Mucormycosis during COVID’ to all private hospitals in the State. The State’s Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy too stated, on the same day, that the Government ENT Hospital, Koti, will be the nodal centre for admitting and treating patients suffering from fungal infection. The fungal infection patients who are still COVID positive or may need multidisciplinary treatment, such as those with pulmonary involvement, will be admitted at Gandhi Hospital, Musheerabad. He has mentioned that advisories were issued to all government and private hospitals to minimise the infections.

And on Wednesday, the government has introduced an online application system for allotment of some of the anti-fungal medicines. Dr Srinivasa issued a notification on May 19 that the Mucormycosis is a notifiable disease. Apart from the government hospitals, several corporate hospitals in Hyderabad are treating the cases. However, there is shortage of anti-fungal medicines used in the treatment.