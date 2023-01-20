ADVERTISEMENT

Govt. decides to wind up Housing dept. and merge it with T, R&B dept.

January 20, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Justifies the decision, saying weaker section housing schemes are being executed by other depts 

The Hindu Bureau

The State Government has decided to wind up the Housing department and merge it along with staff and subjects in Transport, Roads and Buildings department.

Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari, in the order issued on Friday, said it was decided to wind up the department as the weaker section housing programme was being executed by other departments and as there were no new schemes being taken up in the Housing Board, Rajiv Swagruha and Deccan Infrastructure and Landholdings Limited. A temporary small cell would be established in the T, R&B department to handle all the residual matters as also matters pertaining to assets and liabilities.

The Housing, T, R&B and General Administration (Cabinet) departments had been directed to take further action into the issue accordingly.

