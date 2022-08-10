Govt. decides to reinstate field assistants, says Dayakar Rao

August 10, 2022 19:02 IST

Field assistants to be back on duties after a gap of more than two years

The State Government has finally decided to reinstate field assistants in their posts at the eraliest.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania issued oral instructions to this effect to all district collectors and rural development officers. Informing this, Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had kept his word and reinstated field assistants in services.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The government in the erstwhile united State appointed 7,561 field assistants to prepare muster rolls of workers employed under rural employment guarantee scheme and supervise the works. They were initially appointed with a pay scale of ₹1,200 a month which was subsequently increased to ₹10,000 a month.

However, the field assistants went on an agitation in support of their demands including regularising their services and payment of salaries through treasury offices. The Government had therefore set aside the field assistant system a couple of years ago. The field assistants made repeated requests to the Minister seeking their reinstatement assuring that they would abide by the rules and would not resort to unnecessary agitations.

Mr. Dayakar Rao took the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister more than once and convinced him to restore their services. As a result, the Chief Minister decided to reinstate them on humanitarian grounds and orders were accordingly issued to the officials concerned. The field assistants thanked the Chief Minister and the Minister for their gesture.